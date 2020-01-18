Hunter, Jim, now Frank: Biden’s little bro takes heat for banking on brother to sell for-profit schools

Most folks who follow politics know that Hunter Biden, son of former vice president Joe Biden, reaped millions from a Ukrainian gas company during the time his father oversaw relations with the country.

Some are also familiar with the unscrupulous dealings of James Biden, who stands accused of banking on his younger brother’s name to bilk investors and land multi-billion dollar government contracts.

On Friday, ABC News introduced Frank Biden, youngest of the Biden brothers, with an unflattering profile of the former real estate developer turned charter school front man that reveals the Biden men share a lot more than a resemblance.

Over the course of five years during the Obama administration, Frank Biden worked for a for-profit Florida charter school company called Mavericks in Education, and he was paid $70,000 per year to leverage the Biden name to convince school officials to approve schools geared toward troubled students in several districts, according to the news site.

“I give you my word of honor, on my family name, that this system is sustainable,” Frank Biden told the Palm Beach school board as he pitched a new school in 2011. “This school will be sustained.”

“I think it would be safe to say that those charter schools that were associating with Frank were using the Biden name,” said Jim Pegg, director of the district’s charter school department at the time. “They wanted that out front.”

A former board member with Mavericks – which was ultimately sold to EdisonLearning in 2017 amid a storm of lawsuits, poor student performance, and allegations of corruption – said Frank Biden regularly wore cufflinks with the presidential seal to meetings and boasted “about his brother and about how his brother was the vice president.” – READ MORE