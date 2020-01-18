NYPD union leader sides with ICE against de Blasio over ‘sanctuary’-tied murder: ‘He owns this’

A top New York Police Department union official on Friday called on Mayor Bill de Blasio to “own” the consequences of the city’s sanctuary policies — while insisting officers want to be allowed to work with federal immigration enforcement — after an illegal immigrant who was freed in November is alleged to have sexually assaulted and murdered a 92-year-old woman.

“The mayor can say what he wants to say — he owns this,” Sergeants Benevolent Association Vice President Vincent Vallelong told reporters. “He should step up and say these are his policies, he owns it.”

The remarks came at a press conference led by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Matthew Albence in New York, days after the deadly consequences of the city’s policy again made headlines due to the murder this month of 92-year-old Maria Fuertes.

Reeaz Khan, an illegal Guyanese immigrant, is accused of attacking Fuertes as she walked home on Jan. 6. Fuertes was reportedly found at 2 a.m. in 32-degree weather and near death on a sidewalk with her clothes pulled above her waist. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from injuries that included a broken spine, according to The New York Post. The Post cited law enforcement sources who said she had been sexually assaulted and strangled.

ICE revealed this week that it had issued a detainer — a request that ICE be alerted of an illegal immigrant’s release from custody so that they can be transferred into ICE custody and go through deportation procedures — in November for Khan. – READ MORE