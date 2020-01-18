Kathy Griffin Says She Was Reduced to ‘Begging’ For Roles To Distance Herself From Trump Controversy

Comedian Kathy Griffin, who created a huge controversy when she staged a photo holding the decapitated head of President Donald Trump, told USA Today recently that in the wake of that scandal, she resorted to literally “begging” for acting roles.

“I straight up was just begging for five lines on something that would be seen by people that had nothing to do with Trump — nothing that was controversial,” Griffin said in her an interview with USA Today published Tuesday.

Greg Berlanti, executive producer of the show “You” on Netflix, gave her a break when he let her have a a 90-second cameo.

Damn right I begged. I was raised by Maggie and John Griffin. You don’t ask, you don’t get. I will always have my hustle, no matter what. No apologies! https://t.co/rE3JynaVkK — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 14, 2020

Griffin said after the photo, she messaged producers on social media websites looking for work.

“I’m certainly learning how to do more things, as they say ‘in house,’ and (it’s) one of the things that I became proactive about after the Trump scandal because it’s kind of like Hollywood feels like I have something that they’re going to catch … People don’t want to get Kathy Griffin-ed,” the comedian said. – READ MORE