Hunter Biden Offered D.C. Access to Chinese Company in Exchange for Investments

Hunter Biden touted his family’s political clout to solicit a $5 million investment from China for his U.S.-based financial advisory firm, according to a court filing by a white-collar convict who claims he had an inside view into Biden’s murky foreign business dealings.

John Galanis, 77, argues that the younger Biden used his businesses as a “pay-to-play influence peddling operation” by offering access to influential people in Washington, D.C., in exchange for investments. Galanis, who was convicted in 2018 of defrauding investors and the Wakpamni tribal community, states in the affidavit that his son, Jason Galanis, provided him with details of Biden’s offshore deals after befriending Biden’s longtime business partner Devon Archer.

In the affidavit, Galanis says that Biden and Archer worked to secure $15 million for their financial advisory company from the Chinese investment fund Harvest Fund Management in 2015, which agreed to provide them with $5 million after Biden reached out directly to the firm’s chairman and said it would be important to the Biden family.

“To induce Chinese, Biden sends email to Henry Zhao, Chairman/founder of Harvest,” said Galanis. “ says investment would be important to his family. Chinese agree to $5 million investment in Burnham Asset Management alone.” – READ MORE

