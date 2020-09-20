Biden In 2016: President Has ‘Constitutional Duty’ To Fill Vacant Supreme Court Seat

If you’ve been following the media coverage of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, then you’ve heard a million times what Republicans like Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said in 2016.

After the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, both the Senate majority leader from Kentucky and the South Carolina senator said a replacement should not be seated until after the presidential election.

But then-Vice President Joe Biden said otherwise at the time, declaring that the president had a “constitutional duty” to seat a justice on the high court when a vacancy arises.

“The president has the constitutional duty to nominate; the Senate has the constitutional obligation to provide advice and consent,” Biden wrote in a New York Times op-ed in 2016. – READ MORE

