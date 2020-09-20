WATCH: Fox News Harris Faulkner Tries To Explain Why Her Show Stopped Newt Gingrich From Discussing George Soros

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner attempted to explain why her show cut off Newt Gingrich while he tried to address left-wing billionaire George Soros.

Gingrich, the former House Speaker, joined a group of panelists Wednesday and was asked his opinion on violence and unrest afflicting major American cities.

He accurately pointed out Soros’ role in trying to overhaul the U.S. justice system by pouring money into district attorney races across the country.

The problem, Gingrich opined, was due to “George Soros-elected, left-wing, anti-police, pro-criminal district attorneys who refuse to keep people locked up.”

“Progressive district attorneys are anti-police, pro-criminal, and overwhelmingly elected with George Soros’s money,” he said. – READ MORE

