Hunter Biden Declares He Did ‘Nothing Wrong’ in Ukraine, China: I Didn’t Have an ‘Ethical Lapse’ (VIDEO)

Hunter Biden is defending his work in Ukraine and China, as he’s denying any “ethical lapse.”

“Did I make a mistake? Well, maybe in the grand scheme of things, yeah,” Biden said in an exclusive ABC News interview aired on Monday, adding, “But did I make a mistake based upon some ethical lapse? Absolutely not.”

“I take full responsibility for that. Did I do anything improper? No, and not in any way. Not in any way whatsoever. I joined a board, I served honorably. I focused on corporate governance. I didn’t have any discussions with my father before or after I joined the board as it related to it, other than that brief exchange that we had.”

President Donald Trump and the Bidens have been in the spotlight after a controversial phone call on July 25 the president had with the Ukrainian president. During the call, the president asked the Ukrainian president to investigate political rival Joe Biden, in regards to Biden’s son’s work with a Ukrainian gas company. – READ MORE