WATCH: Project Veritas’ alleged CNN whistleblower claims network is ‘pumping out propaganda’

Undercover recordings made by an alleged “whistleblower” capture CNN employees casually confirming the network’s anti-Trump bias and show company president Jeff Zucker telling top news executives to focus solely on impeachment even at the expense of other important news, according to the conservative activist group that posted the bombshell footage online.

Project Veritas, whose founder, James O’Keefe, describes himself as a “guerrilla journalist” — built up the release on social media with an “#ExposeCNN” hashtag, and Monday published the first segment of what is billed as a multi-part series. The video features Cary Poarch, who claims he was a satellite uplink technician at CNN’s Washington Bureau before, he says, his “dream job” quickly turned into a nightmare due to CNN’s blatant bias.

In the clip, Poarch said he decided to wear a hidden camera because of CNN’s perceived bias, and that he secretly recorded Zucker’s 9 a.m. rundown conference call because the network was “pumping out propaganda.”

“It’s basically me wanting the news to be what they used to be — news — and not infotainment or a game show or chasing the ratings,” Poarch told O’Keefe. “CNN purports it to be facts first and that’s clearly not the case. – READ MORE