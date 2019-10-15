‘Say It Nicer’: Hunter Biden Scolds ABC Interviewer for ‘Insensitive’ Rehab Question

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, accused ABC News correspondent Amy Robach of being “so insensitive” with the wording of a question about his previous stints in rehab for substance abuse during an interview released Tuesday.

(…)

AMY ROBACH: What should people know about Hunter Biden that they don’t know?

HUNTER BIDEN: Like every single person that I have ever known, I have fallen and I’ve gotten up. I’ve done esteemable things and things that have been in my life that I regret. Every single one of those things has brought me exactly to where I am right now, which is probably the best place I’ve ever been in my life. I’ve gone through my own struggles.

ROBACH: : —In and out of rehab seven, eight times—

BIDEN: —Say it nicer to me. Sought treatment for an issue, like most people. So insensitive. – READ MORE