CA mayor unilaterally ends Pledge of Allegiance over ‘disdain for Trump’

San Anselmo Mayor Ford Greene doesn’t care for President Trump, so he made the unilateral decision to ditch the Pledge of Allegiance before city council meetings as a demonstration of defiance.

Greene didn’t tell any fellow council members about the change, and it was about five minutes into the first meeting of 2020 before anyone noticed there was no pledge.

“Did we not pledge allegiance to the flag tonight?” Councilman Brian Colbert asked Greene at the Jan. 14 meeting, according to the Marin Independent Journal.

“No we didn’t,” Greene said. “As mayor I made the decision not to proceed with the saying of the Pledge of Allegiance. That was a decision I made.”

Greene explained that his decision "is intended to demonstrate his continuing disdain for President Donald Trump," the same man who inspired him to take a knee during the pledge at an October 2017 event and every meeting and event since. For 2020, he decided to join other municipal boards in California and just ditch the pledge entirely, the Journal reports.