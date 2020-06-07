Hunt for David Dorn’s killer: St. Louis police release surveillance video of ‘persons of interest’ in deadly shooting

The police are asking the public for help in identifying seven “persons of interest” possibly connected to the shooting death of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released a video of potential suspects in the fatal shooting of Dorn.

Dorn responded to a burglar alarm in the early morning hours of June 2, at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry, where he was a security guard. Around 2:30 a.m., the 77-year-old Dorn was found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene by police. The pawn shop was one of many St. Louis businesses looted this week during riots.

RECOGNIZE THESE SUBJECTS? They’re persons of interest in the murder of Ret. Capt. David Dorn. Anyone with info should call our Homicide Div directly @ 314-444-5371, or if you want to remain anonymous & are interested in a reward (up to 45k) contact @STLRCS @ 866-371-TIPS(8477) pic.twitter.com/EaOxOvmHfs — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 5, 2020

On Friday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released security video from inside the pawn shop of seven men who looted the business. Footage shows that two of the men are armed with guns, and another man cuts his hand on glass while breaking into the pawn shop. – READ MORE

