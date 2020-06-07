Emotional NBA Coach: ‘I’m Embarrassed As A White Person’ (VIDEO)

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, 71, says he’s “embarrassed as a white person” that a white man could allegedly murder a black man, referencing George Floyd, and suggesting such “lynchings” are commonplace in 2020 America.

“In a strange, counterintuitive sort of way, the best teaching moment of this recent tragedy, I think, was the look on the officer’s face,” Popovich said in a video posted by the Spurs, according to The Associated Press. “For white people to see how nonchalant, how casual, just how everyday-going-about-his job, so much so that he could just put his left hand in his pocket, wriggle his knee around a little bit to teach this person some sort of a lesson — and that it was his right and his duty to do it, in his mind.”

“I think I’m just embarrassed as a white person to know that that can happen,” he continued. “To actually watch a lynching. We’ve all seen books, and you look in the books and you see black people hanging off of trees. … But we just saw it again. I never thought I’d see that, with my own eyes, in real time.”

Floyd died last week after a police officer had his knee on the 46-year-old’s neck for over eight minutes during an arrest, as shown in viral video footage. That officer has been charged with second-degree murder. – READ MORE

