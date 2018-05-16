Hungarian Government Forces Soros Organization To Close Shop

The Hungarian government, which has been increasingly putting the pressure on the “man who broke the bank of England,” has officially forced billionaire socialist activist George Soros to take his operation elsewhere.

After passing a “Stop Soros” bill in parliament with the express intention of empowering the interior minister to ban non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that support migration and pose a national security risk from operating in the country, Soros relocated his Hungary-based college, Central European University, to Vienna.

Now, according to the Wall Street Journal, “a network of aid groups founded by George Soros is set to close its offices in Budapest, citing an increasingly hostile political environment toward the Hungarian-born billionaire.”

“The Open Society Foundations will move local staff to Berlin and base its operations for Hungary out of the German capital, the group said in a statement Tuesday, in what represents a fresh escalation in the conflict between Prime Minister Viktor Orban and civil society groups,” reports WSJ. – READ MORE

