Massive Day-Care Fraud In Minnesota May Have Ties To Terrorism

A day-care scandal in Minnesota has exploded; investigators have discovered day-care centers that are bilking the government of out hundreds of millions of dollars are funneling the money to the Middle East, and some of that money may be being used to finance terrorism.

The discovery came as a result of a investigation started five years ago into huge day-care fraud; day-cares were supposed to receive government subsidies meant to help low-income families with their childcare expenses. As FOX 9 reports:

Surveillance videos from a case prosecuted by Hennepin County show parents checking their kids into a center, only to leave with them a few minutes later. Sometimes, no children would show up. Either way, the center would bill the state for a full day of childcare. Video from that same case shows a man handing out envelopes of what are believed to be kickback payments to parents who are in on the fraud.

Then, Glen Kerns, a former Seattle police detective who spent 15 years on the FBI’s joint terrorism task force, got involved. He followed millions of dollars in cash transported out of Seattle, and found it was coming from Hawalas, businesses used to courier money to countries that have no official banking system. He tracked some of the money, and discovered it was sent to a Hawala in the region of Somalia controlled by the al Shabaab terrorist group, which pledged allegiance to Al-Qaeda in 2012. Al Shabba is banned as a terrorist group by both the U.S. and the U.K.- READ MORE

