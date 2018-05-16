Keith Richards: America ‘Has to Get Rid’ of Trump

Guitarist Keith Richards Told The Far-left Bbc That In 1989 He Was So Determined To “get Rid Of” Donald Trump, He Pulled A Knife On Him.

Although Trump was not in the room at the time, Richards’ desire to “get rid of this man” was the motive, but only within the context of a concert promoter.

Nearly 30 years ago, during the Rolling Stones nationwide “Steel Wheels” tour (I still have the t-shirt), the band arrived for their shows in Atlantic City and, according to Richards, found “Donald Trump presents” in huge letters and the band’s name below in much smaller type.

Trump was the band’s official promoter in Atlantic City.

“I got out my trusty blade, stuck it in the table and said: ‘You have to get rid of this man!’”

Richards joked, “Now America has to get rid of him. Don’t say I didn’t warn you!”

Although Richards declared the idea of a “President Trump” unimaginable in 2015, and a “worst nightmare,” Richards also said Trump was “refreshing” and “cut through a lot of crap.”- READ MORE

