Even These Left-Leaning Media Members Were ‘Appalled’ by Reports That Pelosi Wants to See Trump ‘in Prison’

Liberal commentators are responding in shock to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly said she wanted to see President Donald Trump “in prison.”

MSNBC hosts Ari Melber and Chris Matthews and Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz all spoke out about their concerns with the speaker’s comments.

During his Thursday show, Melber questioned if the comment would stick, saying, “Is this the Democrats’ version of ‘lock her up?’” He also referred to the Mueller report, pointing out that “there was a judicial, legal, process,” which “did not result in an indictment, whether you like it or not.”

During an appearance on the “Ingraham Angle” on Thursday, Dershowitz spoke out about his disapproval of Pelosi’s comment.

“I have to tell you, as a liberal Democrat, I’m appalled at Nancy Pelosi. The idea of her weaponizing the criminal justice system — and calling for the imprisonment of the president of the United States without him being charged with any crime, without him being charged with any impeachable offense — it’s just outrageous.”

“You can’t just target a president and say we want to see him in prison without producing evidence,” Dershowitz added. – READ MORE