Hugh Hewitt Floats Trench Coat Ban After Santa Fe High School Shooting

Talk Show Host And Msbnc Personality Hugh Hewitt Took Time Monday To Discuss The Santa Fe High School Shooting And Floated The Idea Of Banning Trench Coats In Schools.

He stressed the left’s go-to gun controls would not have done anything to prevent the attacker from using a .38 revolver and a shotgun to kill ten students. The Santa Fe High School attacker hid the shotgun under his trench coat in order to get it into the school and Hewitt reacted to this news by stressing that school personnel must work to identify possible shooters–based on their behavior, dress, and social media posts–going forward.

The Hill quoted Hewitt saying, “This is about identifying and segregating individuals away from guns who are not in the position to own them with due process protection.” He added, “To the teachers and administrators out there, the trench coat is kind of a giveaway. You might just say no more trench coats. The creepy people, make a list, check it twice.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1