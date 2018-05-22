Donald Trump Is ‘Kanye in a White Man’s Body,’ Says Amber Rose

Amber Rose has weighed in on ex-boyfriend Kanye West’s controversial comments about President Donald Trump. Rose (shown above), in an interview on The Fallen State, floated a theory about Trump.

“When I first seen Trump on the podium and just kind of like running for president, I was like, ‘Oh my God, that is Kanye in a white man’s body,’” Rose told host Jesse Lee Peterson. “I really felt like they have the same personality, like completely the same personality.”

Rose, 34, said she thinks West “appreciates the politics that Trump used in order to get in office” and added that she thinks Trump told West during their meeting at Trump Tower that he really wants to make a change.

“I would like to think that Kanye met with Trump, and Trump said, ‘Look, I seen these people, I knew they were gonna vote for me, and I used them to get elected, and I can’t tell nobody that because I want to get a second term, but now that I’m in office I really want to make a change,’” she said. “Now, Kanye can’t snitch on him, he can’t snitch on himself. So, you know, maybe he’s thinking of the greater good of what Trump can do for the country.” – READ MORE

