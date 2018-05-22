Box Office Poison: Jim Carrey’s New Movie Went Straight-to-Video

Last Year, Jim Carrey’s The Bad Batch, Managed To Gross Just $181,000 In Theaters — And That Is The Good News. Carrey’s Latest Movie, The $4.5 Million Thriller Dark Crimes, Just Went Directly To Home Video.

Yep, for a measly $6.99, you can watch Jim Carrey’s latest in the comfort of your home; that is, if you really want to. Dark Crimes earned a bad-as-bad-can-be 0% at Rotten Tomatoes, so you might want to wait for Netflix, or skip it altogether.

What a breathtaking implosion of the aging Carrey’s career, a juggernaut that began in 1994 with the come-from-nowhere blockbuster Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, and held on for another 14 years when Carrey’s name could still drive a forgettable piece junk like Yes Man to $97 million.

The last ten years have not been kind to the 56-year-old. I Love you, Phillip Morris was roundly ignored ($2 million). The high-concept (but lifeless) Mr. Popper’s Penguinsprobably failed to make its money back ($68 million). The Incredible Burt Wonderstoneand Kick-Ass 2 were both stillborn ($22 million and $29 million). And while the labored and forgettable Dumb and Dumber To did okay ($86 million), all anyone remembers is how the magic disappeared.

On top of some awful professional choices, Carrey’s other mistake has been his determination to squander what once appeared to be an endless reservoir of goodwill with the public. America’s funnyman has become a sour, angry, hectoring scold; a bitter has been so out of touch with the common man, back in 2013, the Oscar-less Carrey thought it would be hilarious to mock Oscar-winner Charlton Heston in a Funny or Die music video— attack a man who had already been dead five years. – READ MORE

