HuffPost Op-Ed: I’m Not Having Kids Because I Care About The Environment

Climate change hysteria has brought people to such lowly depths of despair that they are now refusing to have children in order to protect the environment.

In an op-ed for The Huffington Post, guest writer Mariana Keen declared that she feels a “responsibility not to have children” in order to combat the world’s “unsustainable population size,” thus seeming to offer support for something that conservatives have alleged for years: Climate change hysteria can sometimes simply mask an insidious leftist/Malthusian movement for global population control.

“The world population is growing by approximately 83 million people every year, largely due to a high birth rate and falling death rate, and this is having a devastating impact on the planet,” argues Keen.

In Keen’s mind, not to mention the scientists who have echoed her sentiments, having children simply translates into “multiplying my impact on the environment” — which is further compounded by our “increased life expectancy.” The question of having children has weighed on Keen for years and has now reached an apex, given her age of 36. However, after careful consideration, she has decided that children will not be in her future. – READ MORE