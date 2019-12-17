WATCH: Freshman Democrat gets booed by constituents after announcing that she’ll vote to impeach President Trump

A House Democrat from a swing district announced Monday that she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump and was met with some very vocal disagreement as a result.

Monday morning, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) announced that she would vote for both articles of impeachment against President Trump in an op-ed at the Detroit Free Press.

“On abuse of power: I believe that the President illegally solicited the help of foreigners to influence the American political process,” Slotkin explained. On obstruction of Congress, she concluded that “President Trump sent out unprecedented guidance to refuse and ignore the requests and subpoenas” sent out by House Democrats’ impeachment probe.

"Over the past few months, I've been told more times that I can count that the vote I'll be casting this week will mark the end of my short political career. That may be," Slotkin wrote. "There are some decisions in life that have to be made based on what you know in your bones is right. And this is one of those times."