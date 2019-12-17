Dems contend President Trump committed ‘multiple federal crimes’ worth at least 20 years in prison in Judiciary Committee summary report

In a House Judiciary Committee report set to accompany articles of impeachment this week, Democratic lawmakers contend that President Donald Trump committed “multiple federal crimes” worth at least 20 years in prison.

According to Politico, in the 169-page report, Democrats allege that Trump committed the criminal acts of bribery and wire fraud, which are addressed under the remarkably vague first article of impeachment, “abuse of power.” The latter crime, they note, carries a 20-year prison sentence.

“Although President Trump’s actions need not rise to the level of a criminal violation to justify impeachment, his conduct here was criminal,” Democrats on the committee argue.

“The Framers were not fools. They authorized impeachment for a reason, and that reason would have been gutted if impeachment were limited to crimes,” they continue, specifically justifying their decision to not name specific crimes in the articles of impeachment.

Trump's behavior, they add, "betrayed the people of this nation" and was indeed "both constitutional and criminal in character."