True Pundit

Politics

HuffPost Journo: What will Democrats do if Mueller’s report doesn’t deliver?

Posted on by
Share:

In a piece published in The Washington Post Saturday, former House speaker Newt Gingrich said that he and other Trump allies are “prepared for war” when it comes to the filing of a report on whether the president sought to obstruct a probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Journalist Yashar Ali asks a good question: What will Democrats (and #NeverTrump Republicans) do if Robert Mueller’s report doesn’t deliver?

We know The Resistance has been tweeting “tick-tock” on Trump’s presidency for over a year now and counting the seconds until #MuellerTime — what will they do if Mueller’s report is a dud? – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Yashar Ali: What will Democrats do if Mueller's report doesn't deliver?
Yashar Ali: What will Democrats do if Mueller's report doesn't deliver?

So, what if Robert Mueller's report isn't the saving grace that so many are counting on it to be?

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: