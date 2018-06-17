Politics
HuffPost Journo: What will Democrats do if Mueller’s report doesn’t deliver?
In a piece published in The Washington Post Saturday, former House speaker Newt Gingrich said that he and other Trump allies are “prepared for war” when it comes to the filing of a report on whether the president sought to obstruct a probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
Journalist Yashar Ali asks a good question: What will Democrats (and #NeverTrump Republicans) do if Robert Mueller’s report doesn’t deliver?
BTW a lot of Democrats (and some Republicans) are counting on Mueller to deliver big…what are they going to do if his report doesn't deliver what they want? https://t.co/290PwDwhh4
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 16, 2018
We know The Resistance has been tweeting “tick-tock” on Trump’s presidency for over a year now and counting the seconds until #MuellerTime — what will they do if Mueller’s report is a dud? – READ MORE