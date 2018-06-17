Paul Ryan’s ‘early Father’s Day’ tweet with his kids INFURIATES Resistance lefties

Believe it or not, this has caused heads to explode en masse:

My life changed the day I became a father. Liza, Charlie, and Sam are my highest priority. Wishing all of the dads out there a happy early #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/w3UsSkR4Lf — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 16, 2018

Remember all the fury after Ivanka Trump’s tweet with her child? This one seems to be headed that direction as well:

Paul Ryan is wishing a happy Father's Day to all the dads out there, except those who may be seeking asylum in this country and have had their young children ripped from their arms. Those dads get Paul Ryan's cowardly silence.https://t.co/LOzKu7Bqt7 — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) June 16, 2018

Except the dads whose kids have been thrown in American prison camps by Paul Ryan’s crazy-ass president, while Ryan refuses to lift a finger to stop it. https://t.co/7wDHQS3yGb — John Aravosis (@aravosis) June 16, 2018

No. You don’t get to be a self righteous hypocrite when your government is separating children from their mothers/parents. Have you no shame? @SpeakerRyan https://t.co/zQ2Y7nS9P4 — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) June 16, 2018

Except dads seeking asylum. In those cases, you are sitting by while this administration rips their children away and detains them. Those fathers will not be having a Happy Father's Day. https://t.co/oFe55Gh8JT — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 16, 2018

