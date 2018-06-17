Rep. Nancy Pelosi: For the first time this era, the president is rejecting ‘newcomers to our country’ (VIDEO)

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi didn’t leave herself much room for increasingly crazy rhetoric after calling the GOP’s tax plan “Armageddon” and “the end of the world,” but she’s still giving it her best shot.

She’s concerned about the Trump administration’s immigration and border control policies and claimed that “this is the first time in this era that we had a president that has rejected newcomers to our country.”

.@NancyPelosi: "This is the first time in this era that we had a president that has rejected newcomers to our country." pic.twitter.com/yOrR5f2CYM — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 16, 2018

So we’ve gone from illegal aliens to undocumented immigrants to just immigrants and now “newcomers to our country.” And of course, she’s even wrong on that count. At her age, what exactly counts as an “era”? – READ MORE

