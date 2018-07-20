HuffPost: Deep State Was Working For Trump in 2016 Election

Looking to spin the report of the Department of Justice’s Inspector General, the mainstream media has taken to making the case the Deep State, which it doesn’t believe in for the most part, acted to help Donald Trump and hurt Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

No amount of quotes from FBI agents promising each other “We’ll stop this” and that an “insurance policy” exists to keep Trump from taking office seem to matter.

“DOJ Watchdog Report Takeaway: FBI Hurt Hillary Clinton, Not Donald Trump,” read the headline on HuffPost. “It’s a message that might get lost as Trump and his supporters weaponize a new inspector general’s report.”

The story, by Ryan Reilly, begins, “The Justice Department’s internal watchdog just served up a hefty dose of reality to President Donald Trump and his allies.”

Reilly provides the typical examples that follow this suggestion – Comey’s “unusual July 2016 news conference in which he faulted Clinton’s ‘extremely careless’ handling of classified information but said no reasonable prosecutor would pursue charges” and his “decision to send two letters to Congress in the final days of the 2016 campaign, setting the media aflame with speculation that Clinton could be indicted.” – READ MORE

