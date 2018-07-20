Democrats test-drive new midterm slogan after first one is mocked

Democrats are taking a mulligan on a slogan for the midterms after their first was mercilessly mocked, this time hoping to tap into the populist spirit under the message: “For the People.”

Politico reported that the slogan was unveiled in a private meeting Wednesday, and is meant to focus on economic issues.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for months have been warning members against focusing solely on President Trump — particularly impeaching him — and urging them to return to the economy.

Dems will reportedly focus on three key areas: addressing health care issues and infrastructure spending, and highlighting Republican corruption.

The move comes after Democrats last year pushed the slogan: “A Better Deal: Better Skills, Better Jobs, Better Wages.”

This drew immediate taunts given its obvious similarity to the Papa John’s tagline, “Better Ingredients. Better Pizza. Papa John’s.” – READ MORE

