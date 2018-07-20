Dem Panic: Page May Seek Immunity Deal To Come Clean on Strzok, McCabe, Even Comey (VIDEO)

Now, fellow FBI employee Lisa Page may have a chance to play good cop and take a much more cooperative route.

The government attorney who was having an affair with the married Strzok was on the receiving end of many of his anti-Trump text messages and had an inside view into potentially widespread bias and political scheming within the bureau.

Experts including Chris Farrell of Judicial Watch believe Page may be willing to cut a deal that gives her leeway to unload the truth about what went on behind the FBI’s doors.

“Well, I think Page has the opportunity to become the anti-Strzok,” Farrell explained during a Monday appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight.”

“She’s going to look for an immunity deal, or at least being treated as a cooperating witness,” the legal expert continued. – READ MORE

