HuffPost Assures Readers: ‘It’s OK to Watch…Maybe Even Enjoy’ Pro-Trump ‘Roseanne’

In what resembled a therapist reassuring an anxious patient, HuffPost’s entertainment reporter told people it was “OK” to watch the pro-Trump revival of “Roseanne.”

The left-leaning news site posted a video of reporter Matt Jacobs telling viewers that even though Roseanne Barr was a conspiracy theorist and indulged in pro-Trump “mythology,” they should watch anyway.

“Even if you don’t agree with Roseanne Barr’s personal politics,” Jacobs told HuffPost readers, “it’s OK to watch, talk about, and maybe even enjoy her revived sitcom.”

Noting how different the show was from other television shows, Jacobs seemed to sympathize with liberal viewers who were “super accustomed to seeing themselves represented in mainstream popular culture.”

Read more at ijr.com

