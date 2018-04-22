Theft of $1.2M in fajitas results in 50-year prison sentence

A former juvenile justice department employee from Texas was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison after being convicted of stealing $1.2 million in fajitas with county funds.

Gilberto Escamilla, 53, pleaded guilty to theft by a public servant, the Brownsville Herald reported.

“It was selfish. It started small and got bigger and out of control,” Escamilla said while testifying. “It got to the point where I couldn’t control it anymore.”

Last year, Cameron County authorities arrested Escamilla after learning he had been accepting deliveries of fajitas for nine years — even though the detention center’s kitchen didn’t offer the food item on its menu, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Read more at foxnews.com

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1