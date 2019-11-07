Chuck Schumer asks reporter to tell him who ‘whistleblower’ is (VIDEO)

Chuck Schumer: No one should reveal the identity of the Whistleblower. Also Chuck Schumer: If you know who he is, you should let me know. pic.twitter.com/PCH5K8z6Y8 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 5, 2019

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer thinks it’s “despicable” that Americans want to know the identity of the so-called whistleblower who sparked the impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

But it’s apparently only despicable if your name isn’t Chuck Schumer.

“Chuck Schumer: No one should reveal the identity of the Whistleblower,” ALX tweeted with a video of Schumer’s comments. “Also Chuck Schumer: If you know who he is, you should let me know.”

The remarks came at a press conference with Senate Democrats on Tuesday.