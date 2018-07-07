Huckabee Slams IRS as ‘Out of Control’ — Offers a Simple Solution that Would Eliminate the Agency

Gov. Mike Huckabee opined from his personal web page that he sees no reason for the agency to exist, and that the amount of power with which it continues to be bestowed has become increasingly troubling.

He remains the only major presidential candidate to advocate for a system that would eradicate the IRS and replace it with a consumption-based tax that requires no individual citizen to even file a return.

I never understood why I remain the only major Presidential candidate who’s run on a platform of replacing the income tax with the consumption-based Fair Tax. Talk about draining the swamp… https://t.co/M03IQvLpWP pic.twitter.com/UcgWF5qisi — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) July 5, 2018

The FairTax, as the plan that Huckabee promotes is called, would replace all individual income taxes with one sales tax that applies equally to all 255 million American taxpayers, eliminating the loopholes that allow many to escape income taxes.

No more payroll, Social Security or Medicare taxes either: all benefits would be funded by this one program, and Americans would receive every dollar of their paycheck. – READ MORE

