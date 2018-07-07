True Pundit

Old tweets reveal CNN reporter used to mock network: ‘CNN is really confused’

Posted on
Old tweets sent by CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy in which he mocked his current employer for everything from its chyrons to accusing the network of allowing guests to make stuff up on its airwaves have been unearthed.

Darcy also posted several bizarre images and tweets from the network, such as Kathy Griffin in a bra, and captioned them, “This is CNN.” But the network is standing by Oliver – who was paid to cover media long before he worked at CNN.

“Oliver was critical of CNN before, just as he is now. CNN is a place where opinions and ideas are valued. And we encourage staff to share their thoughts about the organization – both positive and critical. While this might seem like an exotic concept to you, we’d headline it ‘Media Reporter Does Job.’ This is a nothing story,” a CNN spokesperson told Fox News.- READ MORE

Conservative reporters on Thursday night unearthed old tweets sent by CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy in which he mocked his current employer for everything from its chyrons to accusing the network of making stuff up on its airwaves.

