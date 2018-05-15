True Pundit

Politics World

Huckabee Literally Compares CNN’s Work to Farts After Odious Jerusalem Comment

Posted on by
Share:

Take the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, for example. This is the tweet CNN sent about it, which also functioned as the headline to its story on the move from Tel Aviv.

In this case, it’s the ninth paragraph, and it’s given woefully short shrift in a story that goes well over 1,000 words: “In 1995, Congress passed a law requiring America to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, but every president since then has declined to make the move, citing national security interests.”

Yes, that’s right — the move has been required by law for 23 years, but every president until now, citing “safety concerns,” has decided to ignore the Jerusalem Embassy Act.

Trump didn’t. And thus, he “broke with tradition” by following the law, according to CNN.

“Breaking wind from CNN!” Huckabee tweeted Sunday night. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Huckabee Literally Compares CNN's Work to Farts After Odious Jerusalem Comment
Huckabee Literally Compares CNN's Work to Farts After Odious Jerusalem Comment

'Do these guys even know difference between LAW and tradition?'

Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: