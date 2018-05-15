Huckabee Literally Compares CNN’s Work to Farts After Odious Jerusalem Comment

Take the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, for example. This is the tweet CNN sent about it, which also functioned as the headline to its story on the move from Tel Aviv.

US set to break with tradition and open embassy in Jerusalem https://t.co/y46xSSizCm pic.twitter.com/zC0pYxzgSC — CNN (@CNN) May 14, 2018

In this case, it’s the ninth paragraph, and it’s given woefully short shrift in a story that goes well over 1,000 words: “In 1995, Congress passed a law requiring America to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, but every president since then has declined to make the move, citing national security interests.”

Yes, that’s right — the move has been required by law for 23 years, but every president until now, citing “safety concerns,” has decided to ignore the Jerusalem Embassy Act.

Trump didn’t. And thus, he “broke with tradition” by following the law, according to CNN.

Breaking wind from CNN! Do these guys even know difference between LAW and tradition? By LAW, our embassy is supposed to be in Jerusalem, the rightful capital of Israel. It’s that @realDonaldTrump had the guts to follow that law. I’m in Israel for event, wonder if CNN will be? https://t.co/Wmc04FN8TI — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) May 14, 2018

“Breaking wind from CNN!” Huckabee tweeted Sunday night. – READ MORE

