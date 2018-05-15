CBS Doesn’t Like Own Mueller Poll, So Fox Has to Report It

When CBS News recently conducted a poll with regard to the Mueller investigation, the results ran so counter to the prevailing media narrative of how the public views it that CBS declined to even report the results on its network broadcasts, only posting the results on its website.

The CBS poll found only 44 percent of Americans thought the Mueller investigation was “justified,” while 53 percent said it was “politically motivated.” That is a significant change since the same question was posed in December, when 46 percent believed the investigation was justified and only 48 percent thought it was politically motivated.

Republicans, not surprisingly, believed the investigation was politically motivated by a huge margin of 88-11 percent., while Democrats claimed the probe was justified by a margin of 72-23 percent.

Interestingly, independents leaned toward the right on that question, with 54 percent viewing the investigation as politically motivated versus 42 percent who believed it was justified.

Furthermore, while 76 percent of all respondents thought Trump should cooperate with Mueller and submit to an interview if requested, that is down from the 84 percent who thought Trump should cooperate in January — a clear sign that the American people are growing impatient with the ongoing probe into the alleged misdeeds of the president’s campaign and associates.

Newsbusters made light of the fact that while CBS failed to broadcast the results of its own poll — as it undercuts the pro-Mueller narrative — Fox News picked up the slack and reported the results on its network last week. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1