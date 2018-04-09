Huckabee: If Sanctuary Cities Can Defy Federal Law, Pro-Life Governors Should Ban Abortions (VIDEO)

Former governor and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee made an interesting, and very controversial, point about sanctuary cities on Fox News Friday.

A sanctuary city, or state, is a locality that refuses to coordinate with federal law enforcement when processing and enforcing immigration law. Huckabee argued that if the mayors and governors who implement sanctuary city policy wish to buck federal law than conservatives should do the same on issues they find important.

Huckabee specifically used the example of pro-life governors banning abortion in their states. – READ MORE

