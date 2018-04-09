Politics TV World
CNN Correspondent: Migrant Caravan ‘Takes Issue’ With How Trump Talks About Them (VIDEO)
CNN correspondent Leyla Santiago said Friday that the remaining Central American migrant caravan heading towards the United States “takes issue” with being seen as dangerous by President Trump.
“Listen, there are actually still people from that caravan coming this morning. I’ve seen about 20 people. And most of them are families. It’s interesting because I talked to one woman, and I said President Trump says this caravan is dangerous. And she said I am armed with my children,” Santiago said on “CNN Newsroom With John Berman and Poppy Harlow.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
CNN correspondent Leyla Santiago said Friday that the remaining Central American migrant caravan heading towards the United States "takes issue" with being seen as dangerous by President Trump. WATCH: