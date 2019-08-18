Huawei Bombshell: Extensive Cyber Spying On Beijing’s Political Opponents In Africa Revealed

A feature full-length WSJ story today confirms Washington’s worst fears over controversial Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei. Though it’s been no secret that Chinese corporations have expanded all over Africa, and that China’s influence has risen dramatically there in the past decade, the WSJ report reveals that Huawei has been spying on political opponents of African leaders backed by Beijing.

The report details how the firm’s technicians have “helped African governments spy on their political opponents, including intercepting their encrypted communications and social media, and using cell data to track their whereabouts,” citing senior security officialscoordinating with Huawei employees in these countries.

The bombshell report documented about a half-dozen significant incidents in which Huawei technicians hacked and intercepted communications of African leaders and governments.

Both Beijing officials and Huawei executives have denied the report, saying they’ve not authorized any such hacking or cyber eavesdropping assistance to African leaders or governments.

Huawei in a written statement to the Journal asserted the company has “never been engaged in ‘hacking’ activities,” and further said it “rejects completely these unfounded and inaccurate allegations against our business operations.” – READ MORE