Ex-Trump Campaign Chief Lewandowski Says ‘Happy’ to Testify Before Congress

President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, said on Friday that he was “happy” to testify before the Democratic-led U.S. House Judiciary Committee as part of a congressional investigation of the Trump presidency.

Now a private citizen, Lewandowski said he looked forward to the chance to testify as “a guy who’s going to fight back” against Democratic claims of wrongdoing by Trump.

“I am an open book. I want to go and remind the American people that these guys are on a witch hunt, right?” Lewandowski told Fox News Radio. “Never did I say I wasn’t coming.”

“They didn’t have to subpoena me,” Lewandowski told Fox. “They could have just said, hey, Corey, will you show up? I would have said: I’m happy to come, right? Because I want to explain that there was no collusion, there was no obstruction.”

Lewandowski, who is contemplating a run for the U.S. Senate in next year’s elections, said he could make a final decision on the issue in early October. – READ MORE