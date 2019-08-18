Coast Guard cutter’s crew makes massive 4,600-pound cocaine bust, 2nd in 5 days

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Midgett recently seized more than 4,600 pounds of cocaine, their second cocaine bust in five days.

The drugs were confiscated July 31 from a “low-profile go-fast” vessel in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean, the Coast Guard announced Thursday.

The bust came just days after the July 26 seizure of more than 2,100 pounds of cocaine from a different boat, which was the pre-commissioned cutter’s first seizure since leaving its Mississippi shipyard in June, the branch noted.

The total of more than 6,700 pounds of cocaine seized in the two operations was worth more than $89 million, the Coast Guard said.

"The national security cutter gets you further, faster and delivers more capability once on scene than any other cutter in the history of our service," said Capt. Alan McCabe, the cutter's commanding officer. "I am incredibly proud of the crew's efforts who made these two seizures possible, and we are eager to conduct future operations throughout the Pacific."