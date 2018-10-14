    True Pundit

    HS Student Forced to Remove ‘Trump’ Jersey at Patriotic Football Game

    A high school student in North Carolina was forced to remove a jersey featuring the president’s last name at a patriotic-themed high school football game.

    WTVD reported that the event took place on October 5 at Harnett Central High School in the town of Angier.

    Mike Collins, the student’s father, said Saturday on Fox & Friends that the Trump jersey was given to his family by a friend.

    Collins said the game was dubbed “America Night” and that his son, who sat in the front row, was singled out by the school’s principal shortly before halftime. – READ MORE

