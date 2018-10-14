    True Pundit

    Politics

    PASTOR ANDREW BRUNSON KISSES AMERICAN FLAG AFTER BEING FREED FROM TURKEY

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Andrew Brunson’s first stop en route to the U.S. after being freed from house arrest in Turkey was at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. There, Brunson, a pastor from North Carolina, was greeted by U.S. Ambassador Richard Grenell and a folded American flag.

    Fresh off of the airplane and with his wife by his side, Brunson grabbed the flag and kissed it, as shown in an iconic photo that Grenell shared on Twitter.

    Brunson had been in jail or on house arrest in Turkey for more than two years before his release. He was arrested in October 2016 and accused of aiding terrorists through a small Christian church that he and his wife, Norine Brunson, operated in the coastal city of Izmir. – READ MORE

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: