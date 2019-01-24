Cher Says ‘No One Really’ Safe in America Unless They’re White Trump Supporters

Cher went on an anti-Trump tirade on her Twitter account on Tuesday: The musician seems to think America is less safe with Donald Trump as president.

“No One Is Really Safe In trump’s America Unless They’re MEMBER OF MAR-A-LAGO, LIVE IN trump TOWER,WHITE, OR WEARS MAGA HAT,” she wrote.

The “Believe” singer continued, “My Amazing Trans Son Is Kind, Smart, Strong, Loving, Talented & Patriotic American. Trump ‘judges NO ONE By The Content Of Their Character.’”

The entertainer’s tweet is in apparent response to the recent news the Supreme Court will uphold the president’s ban on transgender people in the military.- READ MORE