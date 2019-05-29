Howard Stern Trashes Trump on CNN: ‘I Wish He’d Go Into Psychotherapy’

Just weeks after expressing his regret that he did not “help” Hillary Clinton win by having her on his show ahead of the 2016 presidential election, radio host Howard Stern has once again tried to get into the media’s good graces by trashing Donald Trump. During an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper Monday night, Stern did not hesitate to criticize the President, suggesting he needs to “go Into psychotherapy.”

A portion of the interview aired on Monday’s edition of New Day. The clip began with Stern talking about how therapy saved his life. As the topic of “trauma” came up, Cooper did not hesitate to bring President Trump into the conversation, noting “You talk about trauma and you’ve talked about it in your relationship to President Trump.”

At this point, Stern began to psychoanalyze President Trump by describing the President’s relationship with his father as “traumatic.” Stern told Cooper “I can assure you he’s been traumatized because…his level of narcissism is so strong and he has trouble with empathy,” adding “I wish he’d go into psychotherapy. I’d be so proud of him if he did and he would flourish.” – READ MORE