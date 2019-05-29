Border Patrol nabs record 2,200 illegals in single sector on Memorial Day

While Americans across the country remembered the men and women who died for freedom on Memorial Day, a record number of illegal immigrants streamed into downtown El Paso, Texas.

Border Patrol officials told KVIAMemorial Day was “the busiest recent day of enforcement activity for the El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents during the ongoing influx” that’s expected to reach 1 million illegals across the border into the U.S. in fiscal year 2019.

More than 2,200 illegal immigrants were apprehended in that sector alone, which included several large groups of hundreds crossing at a time. About 1,850 of the apprehensions involved illegal immigrants who wandered across in the “geographic area between Executive Boulevard and Midway Street in El Paso,” officials told the news site.

The first large group of about 200 illegal immigrants crossed in New Mexico near the Antelope Wells Port of Entry around 2 a.m., followed by another group of about 430 near Bowie High School in El Paso at about 7 a.m., Border Patrol said.

The second "enormous group was one of the largest in El Paso Sector thus far," agents told the news site.