Maine says religious, philosophical reasons will no longer be enough for parents to opt kids out of vaccines

Maine will no longer allow residents to use religious or philosophical reasons to opt out of having their school-age children receive vaccinations.

Gov. Janet Mills (D) signed the new law Friday. It will not take effect until September 2021 and will include an exemption for children whose parents have already gotten exemptions for them. It also still includes an exemption for medical reasons.

Maine is the fourth state to have passed such legislation.

“As governor, it is my responsibility to protect the health and safety of all Maine people, and it has become clear that our current laws do not adequately protect against the risks posed to Mainers,” Mills told CNN.

While she acknowledged that “people of good will hold sincere beliefs on both sides of the issue,” she added, “Maine has a vaccination opt-out rate that is three times higher than the national average for students entering kindergarten and the state ranks seventh in the country for the rate of non-medical exemptions taken among school-age children.” – READ MORE