How McConnell finally came around on Trump: ‘I look at the results’

Just two years ago, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was looking for a way to defeat Donald Trump in the Republican presidential primary, and told colleagues they would “drop him like a hot rock” if the flamboyant real estate mogul won the nomination.

Two years later, McConnell is impressed with Trump’s results, which include ushering in the most important Republican initiatives in a generation, and shifting the Supreme Court in a conservative direction for the first time in decades.

“This Congress has been the best two years of my time here,” McConnell told the Washington Examiner in a Capitol interview before the Senate left town to campaign ahead of the Nov. 6 election.

McConnell’s steered clear of discussing Trump’s presidential style when asked to explain how his view of Trump has evolved since rejecting his early candidacy in 2016. But he said he’s measuring Trump by what he accomplishes.

"I look at the results," he said.