Speaker Paul Ryan Predicts ‘Big Fight’ on Border Wall Funding After Midterms

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-wi) Said On Monday During An Appearance At The National Press Club In Washington, Dc, That There Will Be A “big Fight” Over Funding For The Construction Of A Wall On The U.s. Border With Mexico After The Midterms.

“What the president wants to do is get a bigger down payment so it can be built faster,” Paul Ryan said. ”We intend on having a full-fledged discussion about how to complete this mission of securing our border, and we will have a big fight about it.”

President Donald Trump has requested $5 billion for a wall, and the House Appropriations Committee passed the Fiscal Year 2019 Homeland Security Bill in January that included that amount for border security.

"We have a commitment to go fight for securing the border and getting these policy objectives achieved," Ryan said.