How Many Democrats Have Met With Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee So Far? Zero. Not A Single One.

“Senate Democrats are largely giving Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh the brushoff, refusing the customary ‘courtesy visits’ until Republicans agree to turn over voluminous documents from the Supreme Court nominee’s past,” The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

In the two weeks since President Trump nominated him to succeed the retiring Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, Judge Kavanaugh has met with 23 Republicans, and not a single Democrat. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, said in an interview Monday that he would not meet with Judge Kavanaugh until the top Republican and the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee reach agreement on what documents should be produced.

The snubbing is (of course) being led by the very bitter Democratic leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer. “I have told my caucus that I’m waiting, and I think most of them are following me,” the New York Democrat said.

Republicans and the White House have called out Senate Democrats for the stalling tactic. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said Democrats are “chasing after irrelevant records.” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders recently told reporters that the Democrats’ stalling was “unprecedented.” – READ MORE

Constituents of four red-state Democrats in the Senate want to see Judge Brett Kavanaugh confirmed to the Supreme Court, according to a new poll.

The poll, administered by North Star Opinion Research on behalf of the Judicial Crisis Network, surveyed voters in Alabama, Indiana, North Dakota, and West Virginia, all states with incumbent Democratic senators which also voted for President Donald Trump in the 2016 election. Three of those Senators—Joe Donnelly (Ind.), Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.), and Joe Manchin (W. Va.) are up for reelection in November.

According to North Star’s poll, significant majorities of voters in all four states want to see Kavanaugh confirmed. In North Dakota, 60 percent of voters support confirmation while only 22 percent oppose it; West Virginia is 55 to 30, Alabama 54 to 30, and Indiana 52 to 34.

Support for Kavanaugh is even stronger among self-identified independents. 60 percent of independents support confirmation in North Dakota, versus 18 percent opposing; 59 support and 23 oppose in West Virginia; 54 to 30 in Alabama; and 48 to 34 in Indiana.

“Judge Kavanaugh is a fair and independent judge who bases his decisions on the Constitution, which is why President Trump nominated him and why a lopsided majority of voters in key states support his confirmation,” Said Carrie Severino, chief counsel and policy director at the Judicial Crisis Network. – READ MORE

