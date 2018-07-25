THIRTY Illinois Counties Declare Themselves ‘Sanctuary Counties’ . . . But For GUNS

Thirty Illinois counties have announced that they are officially declaring themselves “safe spaces” and “sanctuary counties,” but not for leftists or illegal immigrants, but for gun owners.

According to Guns.com, last week Mercer County, Illinois became the 30th county to label itself a “gun sanctuary,” part of a statewide effort to send a message to legislators — including Chicago’s Mayor, Rahm Emanuel — that Illinois citizens still care about their Second Amendment rights, even if the Illinois state government is trying to pass strict gun control.

“We’re telling the state they cannot pass laws that impinge on our Second Amendment rights,” a Mercer County board member told Guns.com.

The “sanctuary” declarations are considered largely symbolic, but the idea is popular, especially among Illinoisans who live outside of the Chicago metropolitan area. By November, more than 25% of Chicago’s 102 counties will be “gun sanctuaries” and more are considering draft legislation.

Illinois has long been a flash point for gun rights. The iconic Heller Supreme Court decision originated with a Chicagoan who challenged the city’s position that gun ownership was not an individual right to be curtailed at will by local governments. – READ MORE

On Tuesday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Second Amendment protects a right to openly carry a gun in public for self-defense.

That ruling was a reversal of a decision by the U.S. District Court in Hawaii, which had ruled that state officials did not infringe on a citizen’s rights when they twice denied him a permit to carry a gun outside.

Two of the three 9th Circuit judges agreed to reverse the decision by the district court; Judge Diarmuid O’Scannlain wrote, “We do not take lightly the problem of gun violence. But, for better or for worse, the Second Amendment does protect a right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense.”

The majority opinion stated:

The panel acknowledged that while the concealed carry of firearms categorically falls outside Second Amendment protection, see Peruta v. County of San Diego, it was satisfied that the Second Amendment encompasses a right to carry a firearm openly in public for self-defense. Analyzing the text of the Second Amendment and reviewing the relevant history, including founding-era treatises and nineteenth century case law, the panel stated that it was unpersuaded by the County’s and the State’s argument that the Second Amendment only has force within the home. The panel stated that once identified as an individual right focused on self-defense, the right to bear arms must guarantee some right to self-defense in public. – READ MORE

